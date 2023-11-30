SITI Company Releases New Book This Is Not a Handbook

The SITI Company has released a new book, SITI Company: This Is Not a Handbook, co-written by members of the company. SITI Company was an ensemble-based theater company founded in 1992 by Tadashi Suzuki, Anne Bogart, and an ensemble of pioneering artists interested in revitalizing and redefining contemporary theater in the United States through international cultural exchange, creation of new work, and the training of theater artists. After the company members made the decision in 2019 to intentionally end SITI Company, the ensemble disbanded at the end of 2022.

SITI Company: This Is Not a Handbook is part of SITI’s plan to preserve the legacy of the company and provide valuable resources for the next generation of theater artists and ensembles. The book includes anecdotes from rehearsals and tours, backstage stories, intimate investigations of craft, and photos from 30 years of working together.

Contributors to the book include Akiko Aizawa, Anne Bogart, Will Bond, Gian-Murray Gianino, Leon Ingulsrud, Ellen Lauren, Ellen M. Lavaia, Kelly Maurer, Barney O’Hanlon, Michelle Preston, Brian H Scott, Samuel Stricklen, Stephen Webber, and Darron L West. Company members J.Ed Araiza, James Schuette, and Neil Patel were not able to contribute to the book, but are represented through their colleagues’ memories.

SITI Company: This Is Not a Handbook is available for purchase at siti.org.

