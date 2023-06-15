Sierra Boggess to Reprise Performance in Harmony on Broadway

It was announced today that Sierra Boggess will reprise her performance as Mary in the Broadway transfer of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s original musical Harmony, opening this fall at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. She previously performed the role in National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s 2022 New York-premiere production at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Boggess is best-known for originating the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway, as well as for her several stints as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Her other Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock.

As previously announced, the Broadway cast of Harmony will also include Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. The musical is written by Manilow (score) and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman (lyrics and book), and is directed by Tony-winning choreographer Warren Carlyle.

Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.

Broadway previews of Harmony begin October 18 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre ahead of a November 13 opening.