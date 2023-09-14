Shirine Babb Joins the Cast of A Beautiful Noise as Neil Diamond’s Psychiatrist

Shirine Babb will take over the role of the “Doctor” in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical starting on Friday, September 22 at the Broadhurst Theatre. She takes over the role from Linda Powell, who originated the role. Powell will play her final performance on September 21.

Babb’s previous Broadway credits include The Piano Lesson, the original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Macbeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Other theater credits include King Lear with Patrick Page and Napoli, Brooklyn, and television credits include the Marvel series Iron Fist.

A Beautiful Noise explores Neil Diamond’s life through a score of his songs. Mark Jacoby plays Neil Diamond – Now and the show is framed by conversations with the “Doctor” as he remembers his career through flashbacks in which Will Swenson plays Neil Diamond – Then. The musical has a book by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett.