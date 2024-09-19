Sherie Rene Scott, Nicholas Christopher Entering Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher are the latest Audrey and Seymour pariing in off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors, beginning October 22 at the Westside Theatre.

The current cast of Little Shop features Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Major Attaway, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

With a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, this award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. The musical tells the Faustian tale of an assistant florist who comes under the sway of a bloodthirsty plant.