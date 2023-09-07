See Spamalot, Harmony, and the New Sondheim Musical in One Weekend with TheaterMania

The TheaterMania Weekend is back, with some of the most exciting new shows in town.

TheaterMania is planning an unforgettable weekend November 10-12 as we invite our readers to experience some of the most exciting new shows on and off-Broadway.

It starts Friday evening at the Foundry Bar in Times Square, where you will pick up your tickets over pre-show cocktails. Then we’re off to the revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot starring James Monroe Iglehart and a host of stage comedians as King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table on a ridiculous quest for the Holy Grail.

Saturday is a double-feature, starting with a matinee of the new play The Shark is Broken about the on-set clash of personalities during the filming of Jaws. Weekenders will be taken to dinner at Bond 45 with a special surprise guest, followed by an evening performance of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman about a troupe of comedian harmonists in 1930s Germany.

Sunday afternoon, we’ll attend the buzziest show in New York: Here We Are is based on two films by Luis Buñuel and features a score by the late Stephen Sondheim. This is your last chance to see a new Sondheim musical, and you’ll be seeing it in high style with a cast that includes Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, and David Hyde Pierce.

Weekenders who want even more have the option to add on a performance of Hamilton Sunday evening, and a performance of Melissa Etheridge: My Window Thursday night. All of it adds up to an extraordinary few days with the best theater New York has to offer.

