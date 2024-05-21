Scott Bakula Will Play Abraham Lincoln in New Ford’s Theatre Season

Ford’s Theatre director Paul R. Tetreault has announced that the Ford’s Theatre 2024-2025 season will feature Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap) as President Abraham Lincoln in Herbert Mitgang’s solo show Mister Lincoln, directed by José Carrasquillo, running from September 20-October 13.

The season lineup also includes a music-filled holiday production of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol (November 21-December 31), adapted by Michael Wilson and directed by Michael Baron, with Craig Wallace returning as Ebenezer Scrooge; and the musical comedy Sister Act (March 14, 2025-May 17, 2025), based on the film, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner. The production is directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and features Awa Sal Secka as Deloris Van Cartier.

The season also includes The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look, created to develop new plays by BIPOC playwrights exploring stories and characters that have changed American history. The 2025 edition features new plays by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics) and playwright, actor, and singer Gloria Reuben (ER). In celebration of WorldPride in May 2025, Ford’s will present a staged reading of Matthew López’s two-part play The Inheritance, inspired by E.M. Forster’s Howards End.

Performances of the Society’s actor-led History on Foot walking tours of downtown Washington, DC, and daytime one-act play performances of One Destiny, a 35-minute stage play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Mark Ramont that explores Lincoln’s assassination as told through the eyewitness accounts of actor Harry Hawk and Ford’s Theatre co-owner Harry Ford, will continue in the spring of 2025.

