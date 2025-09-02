Saul Rubinek to Star in New York Premiere of Playing Shylock

It starts performances October 16 at Polonsky Shakespeare Center.
Saul Rubinek (Hunters, Frasier, Wall Street) will star in the New York premiere of Playing Shylock, presented by Starvox Entertainment, written by Mark Leiren-Young, and directed by Martin Kinch.
The play runs October 16-December 7, with opening night set for October 23, at Polonsky Shakespeare Center, home of Theatre for a New Audience.
In Playing Shylock, Rubinek plays a version of himself after a production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice in which he was playing Shylock is canceled mid-performance because of public outcries about antisemitism.
Rubinek, who began his performing career in Ontario at the age of 8 and became the youngest member of the Stratford Festival company at the time he joined in 1968-69, had an extended run of Playing Shylock in Canada.
The creative team also includes set and costume designer Shawn Kerwin and sound designer Olivia Wheeler.
The Broadway and West End stars of the ABBA smash have a candid conversation.