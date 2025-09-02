TheaterMania Logo white orange
Saul Rubinek to Star in New York Premiere of Playing Shylock

It starts performances October 16 at Polonsky Shakespeare Center.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Brooklyn |

September 2, 2025

Saul Rubinek in Playing Shylock
(© Dahlia Katz)
Saul Rubinek in Playing Shylock
(© Dahlia Katz)

Saul Rubinek (Hunters, Frasier, Wall Street) will star in the New York premiere of Playing Shylock, presented by Starvox Entertainment, written by Mark Leiren-Young, and directed by Martin Kinch.

The play runs October 16-December 7, with opening night set for October 23, at Polonsky Shakespeare Center, home of Theatre for a New Audience.

In Playing Shylock, Rubinek plays a version of himself after a production of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice in which he was playing Shylock is canceled mid-performance because of public outcries about antisemitism.

Rubinek, who began his performing career in Ontario at the age of 8 and became the youngest member of the Stratford Festival company at the time he joined in 1968-69, had an extended run of Playing Shylock in Canada.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Shawn Kerwin and sound designer Olivia Wheeler.

