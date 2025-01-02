Sasha Alexander and James Tupper to Star in New Production of The Seagull in LA

Chekhov expert and actor Bruce Katzman, author of Secrets of Chekhov, directs a new production of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. It will run January 16-February 9 as a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre. It stars Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli and Isles) as Arkadina and James Tupper (Men in Trees) as Trigorin.

Written in 1896, The Seagull is about a star-struck girl of 19 who becomes entangled with a famous actress, her famous writer-boyfriend, and her troubled son.

In addition to Alexander and Tupper, the cast includes Parker Sack (Dopesick) as Treplev, and Cece Kelly (The Last Thing He Told Me) as Nina, in their Los Angeles stage debuts. Rounding out the cast are Carlos Carrasco as Shamrayev, Carolyn Crotty as Polina, Joe Hulser as Sorin, Will Dixon as Dr. Dorn, Brianna Bryan as Masha, Matthew Hartley as Medvedenko, Lukas Jann as Yakov, and Hannah May Howard as the maid.

The creative team includes scenic designer Carlo Maghirang, costume designer Eva Zapata, lighting designer W. Alejandro Melendex, sound designer Clare Marie Nemanich, and props designer Dana Schwartz.