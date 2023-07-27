Sarah Paulson to Star in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate on Broadway

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson will return to Broadway this winter in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The Second Stage Theater production will begin previews Tuesday, November 28 at the Helen Hayes Theater, with opening night scheduled for December 18.

Paulson will play Toni, the eldest of of a group of siblings who discover a photo album of Black men being lynched among their late father’s possessions. The dark comedy premiered in 2014 as part of Jacobs-Jenkins’ playwriting residency at Signature Theatre, directed by Liesl Tommy and with a cast that included Johanna Day, Mike Faist, Patch Darragh, Maddie Corman, and Michael Laurence.

Full cast and creative team for the Broadway mounting will be announced in the coming weeks.