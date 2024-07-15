Sara Bareilles-Led Waitress Proshot to Air on PBS This November

The filmed version of the Broadway production will be presented by Great Performances.

The live stage capture of Waitress: The Musical will air on PBS on November 15 as part of the Great Performances series. It will also be available on PBS’s website and app.

Directed for the stage by Diane Paulus, Waitress is directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan. The musical features a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles, who also stars as Jenna in the filmed production, and a book by Jessie Nelson, adapted from Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film.

In addition to Bareilles, the cast of Waitress features Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal, Joe Tippett as Earl, and Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated role of Ogie.

In Waitress, Jenna Hunterson (Bareilles) is a waitress stuck in an unfulfilling marriage in a small town, who finds solace in baking pies. When Jenna becomes pregnant, she decides to take control of her life with the help of her co-workers, a new town doctor, and a baking contest. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2016 starring Jessie Mueller as Jenna, and ran through January 2020. It returned to the stage following the pandemic shutdown for a brief run from September 2-December 20, 2021, during which the stage capture was filmed.

The production has choreography by Lorin Latarro, sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Book writer Nelson serves as creative advisor on the film.

To purchase the film, click here (paid link).