Samantha Bee's How to Survive Menopause Will Play Audible Theater for Three Nights Only

The Emmy Award-winning comedian’s solo show will be recorded and later released as an Audible original.

| New York City |

September 24, 2024

Samantha Bee

Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee will present How to Survive Menopause off-Broadway at Audible Theater for three nights only this fall, October 17-19. The solo show will be recorded and later released as an Audible Original.

Half of the world will spend a third of their lives with it, and yet, menopause has long been socially shrouded in secret — until now. Bee will take to the stage to share everything she has learned as a hilarious, soothing salve, because everyone needs that best friend who keeps it real…like, really real.

How to Survive Menopause is produced in association with Kim Burdges. Technical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.

