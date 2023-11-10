Rufus Wainwright, Ivo Van Hove to Debut Musical Version of John Cassavetes’s Opening Night

Sheridan Smith will star in the show, which is slated for a West End debut in early 2024.

Tony winner Ivo van Hove and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright are creating a musical version of the John Cassavetes film Opening Night, debuting in early 2024 in the West End.

Sheridan Smith will star in the production in the role originated on screen by Gena Rowlands, playing an actress in rehearsal for a play and being haunted by the ghost of a fan who died in front of her. Van Hove, who pens the book and directs, staged a non-musical theatrical version of the film for the Toneelgroep Amsterdam in 2006. Wainwright pens the score and orchestrations.

Opening Night will have its West End debut beginning March 6, 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre. The run is scheduled to conclude on July 27. The production will be created by Van Hove’s frequent collaborators Jan Versweyveld (set, lighting, and video design), An D’Huys (costumes), and Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton (sound). Nigel Lilley is the musical director, and Polly Bennett is the choreographer.

Further casting is still to be announced.