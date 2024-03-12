Rogue Machine’s The Birthday Party: A Theatrical Catastrophe Opens in Los Angeles

The new solo show looks at an ill-fated Pinter revival, directed by William Friedkin.

The Birthday Party: A Theatrical Catastrophe, written and performed by Nick Ullett (Laughing Matters) and directed by Lisa James (Palladium is Moving), is now running through April 8 at the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles. The play is produced by Rogue Machine, which produces new plays, primarily by Los Angeles based playwrights, and contemporary plays not yet seen in Los Angeles.

In 2014, the Geffen Playhouse set out to produce Harold Pinter’s first great play, The Birthday Party. They assembled a star-studded cast (Katie Amess, Frances Barber, Steven Berkoff, David O’Hara, Tim Roth, and Ullett) and an Oscar-winning director (William Friedkin). Ticket sales and expectations for the production were high. In this new solo show, Ullett tells the real backstage secrets as an actor who was part of that cast, and a witness to the entire theatrical disaster.

Scenic design is by Guillermo Cienfuegos and Rachel Manheimer.