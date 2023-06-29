Rogers: The Musical Details Announced for Disneyland California Adventure Park

Disneyland Resort has announced further details for its new stage show Rogers: The Musical, being presented June 30-August 31 at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park.

Inspired by the fictional Broadway musical within the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus miniseries Hawkeye, the show tells the life story of Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, and his relationship with Peggy Carter. The show runs approximately 30 minutes and will be presented daily.

The theme park Rogers: The Musical has a book written by [title of show] scribe Hunter Bell, with music by Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Lennertz, Jordan Peterson, and Alex Karukas. The show will also incorporate music by Alan Silvestri, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s “Save the City” from Hawkeye, and Alan Menken and David Zippel’s “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger.

Rogers: The Musical is created and directed by Jordan Peterson, with choreography by Sarah Kobayashi. Lennertz conducts a pre-recorded 60-piece orchestra and John Glaudini and Karukas serve as musical director. Vocal arrangements are by Karukas, Glaudini, and Matthew P. Selby. Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin, Charlie Rosen, Macy Schmidt, Andrew Kinney, with additional orchestrations by Matthew Leeds.

Watch the trailer below: