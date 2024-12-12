TheaterMania Logo white orange
Robin Lord Taylor, Brandon Flynn to Star in New Play Kowalski

The drama surrounds the creation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

David Gordon

December 12, 2024

Robin Lord Taylor
Robin Lord Taylor

Kowalski, a new play by Gregg Ostrin, directed by Colin Hanlon, will have an off-Broadway run beginning January 12 at the Duke on 42nd Street. The run will end on February 16.

The play follows a meeting between playwright Tennessee Williams and a variety of people whose influences can be seen within A Streetcar Named Desire.

Leading the company will be Robin Lord Taylor as Tennessee Williams and Brandon Flynn as Marlon Brando, alongside Alison Cimmet, Ellie Ricker, and Sebastian Treviño.

The production will have costume design by Lisa Zinni, scenic design by David Gallo, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Bill Toles. Movement specialist is Nancy Renee Braun.

