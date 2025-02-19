Review: The Bedwetter Soaks Up Laughs at Arena Stage

Who knew middle school trauma could be so rip-roaringly funny? The Bedwetter, a musical adaptation of comedian Sarah Silverman’s best-selling memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, playing at Arena Stage through March 16, is hilarious even though it tackles serious themes like mental health and family dysfunction.

The coming-of-age story follows Jewish middle schooler Sarah (an endearing Aria Kane), who, following her parents’ divorce, enters a new school and uses self-deprecating humor and an upbeat personality to make new friends. Kane is a real find, able to tackle some difficult themes with levity and sensitivity.

The story doesn’t shy away from portraying Silverman’s insecurities and anxieties as a child coping with the secret of wetting her bed. Aware of the complexities of the adult world, even if she doesn’t fully understand them, Sarah knows she’s weird, and she owns it.

But be warned, though the show follows a courageous and spunky 10-year-old, this isn’t Annie or Matilda. Sarah tells dirty jokes, makes a mean Manhattan, and does impressions of celebrity farts, but in the hands of Kane, who adds such heartwarming vulnerability to the role, she does all these things with a worldly innocence.

Co-written by Silverman and Joshua Harmon, the book pushes boundaries with crude humor—though sometimes it is a bit over-the top, as when Sarah’s dad, Donald (a game Darren Goldstein), sings about his “conquests” in “My Line of Work,” which is vulgar, but hysterical.

Still, the story has plenty of heart, thanks to an enjoyable cast. Goldstein takes what could be a one-note, slick salesman and turns him into much more. Two-time Tony nominee Shoshana Bean adds compelling complexity to the role of Sarah’s mother, Beth Ann. Capturing Beth Ann’s emotional depth and vulnerability, particularly her struggles with agoraphobia, Bean strikes a powerful chord in the heart-wrenching song “There for You.”

Liz Larsen is wonderful as Sarah’s unapologetic supportive Nana, a stereotypical bubbe whose comic timing is suburb. She delivers some of the best lines in the show in a tone many growing up in Jewish families will be familiar with. Ashley Blanchet dazzles as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom is a hoot doing double duty as Dr. Grimm and Dr. Riley, and Alysha Umphress brings the sass as Mrs. Dembo, making the most of her limited stage time.

The younger cast also shines. Avery Harris as Sarah’s supportive, yet sarcastic older sister Laura, is a real gem. And Emerson Holt Lacayo, Alina Santos, and Elin Joy Seiler—playing Sarah’s trio of school friends—are authentic and relatable, each one embodying a unique personality that complements the story and adds to its depth. Plus, their harmonious version of “The Rose” is very cute.

Costume designer Kaye Voyce ideally captures the nostalgia of the 19802, be it with Laura’s Jordache-inspired jeans, Danny’s schlocky salesman fashion, and even Sarah’s Mork and Mindy suspenders. Video designer Lucy Mackinnon makes use of classic TV utilizing nods to Johnny Carson, Popeye, and Cheers to better detail Beth Ann’s isolated world in her bedroom. David Korins’s set allows the story to effortlessly move from house to school to office.

The musical had its world premiere off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022, but Arena’s version has brought some changes, most notably due to David Yazbek, who was originally listed as a creative consultant on the project, now credited for providing additional music and lyrics, following the passing of composer and co-lyricist Adam Schlesinger in 2020.

Silverman has never been afraid to speak her mind, regardless of what others think, and while her comedy may be off-putting to some, it’s perfectly at home in this brave, funny, and heartwarming story. The end of The Bedwetter doesn’t really resolve much and it leaves you wanting more, but isn’t that the goal of any good entertainer anyway?