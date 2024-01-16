Red Concepción Joins the Broadway Cast of Chicago

Red Concepción joined the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago in the role of Amos Hart yesterday, January 15, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Concepción makes his Broadway debut. He played the Engineer in the US national tour of Miss Saigon. In his home country of the Philippines, his credits include Adam/Felicia in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Alan Strang in Equus, Lionel in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Tommy in The Normal Heart, Rooster in Annie, and more.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set in the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

The current cast of Chicago also features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features a design team of Tony Award winners: set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Ken Billington, and sound designer Scott Lehrer.