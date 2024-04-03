Red Bull Theater to Present Jacob Ming-Trent’s How Shakespeare Saved My Life

The first presentation of Red Bull Theater’s 20th Anniversary Festival will be How Shakespeare Saved My Life, an epic poem told by Jacob Ming-Trent (Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1, 2, and 3) with verse rhyme and song. Ming-Trent tells the story of how Shakespeare raised him, saved him, and ultimately showed him that forgiveness and mercy could set him free. The one-night-only will take place on Monday, April 15, at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre.

How Shakespeare Saved My Life has music by Ming-Trent and Ray Leslee and is directed by Karen Ann Daniels. Along with Ming-Trent, the show also features Greg Rucci on the drums, Jason Wilson on bass, and Jae Anthonee on keys.

Tickets for this performance are sold out, but there is currently a waitlist.