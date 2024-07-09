Red Bull Theater and Bedlam Announce Complete Cast for Medea: Re-Versed

The cast includes playwright Luis Quintero, Sarin Monae West, Jacob Ming-Trent, and more.

Red Bull Theater, celebrating its 20th anniversary, announced the full cast for the off-Broadway engagement of Medea: Re-Versed by Luis Quintero, co-conceived and directed by RBT associate artistic director Nathan Winkelstein.

The show will run at Sheen Center’s Frank Shiner Theatre from September 12-October 13. Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, the rolling world premiere is currently in performances through August 30 at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

The cast includes Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth) in the title role, Siena D’Addario, Melissa Mahoney, Mark Martin, Lucille Lortel Award winner Jacob Ming-Trent (Father Comes Home from the Wars), Luis Quintero as Emcee, and Stephen Michael Spencer (Clyde’s).

Medea: Re-Versed will feature scenic design by Emmie Finckel, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Matt Otto, and music direction by Mark Martin.

A hip-hop adaptation of Euripides’ play written in battle rap verse, Medea: Re-Versed sheds contemporary light on the classic tragedy of family, power, and revenge.