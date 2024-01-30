Ramin Karimloo, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz Join Bonnie Milligan in Encores! Titanic

Further casting for the production has been announced.

Further casting has been announced for the New York City Center Encores! production of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s Tony-winning musical Titanic.

As previously announced, the ensemble company will include Tony winner Bonnie Milligan as Alice Beane. She will be joined by Chuck Cooper as Captain E.J. Smith, Eddie Cooper as Henry Etches, Drew Gehling as Edgar Beane, Ramin Karimloo as Frederick Barrett, Emilie Kouatchou as Caroline Neville, Judy Kuhn as Ida Straus, Brandon Uranowitz as J. Bruce Ismay, and Samantha Williams as Kate McGowan.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, the musical runs June 11-23. Danny Mefford will serve as choreographer, with Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! orchestra.

Complete casting will be revealed at a later date.