Photos: Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence Open Just in Time on Broadway

The new musical is about the life of singer Bobby Darin.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

April 24, 2025

2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 53
Erika Henningsen, Jonathan Groff, and Gracie Lawrence
(© Tricia Baron)

The new Broadway musical Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23.

2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 70
Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, and Michele Pawk
(© Tricia Baron)

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the Circle in the Square Theatre is transformed into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 58
Jonathan Groff and Caesar Samayoa
(© Tricia Baron)

Groff is joined by Erika Henningsen as Sandra Dee, Gracie Lawrence as Connie Francis, Tony winner Michele Pawk, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Crnish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Tamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 74
Valerie Tamin, Christine Cornish, and Julia Grondin
(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), and Peter Hylenski (sound).

2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 37
Michele Pawk and John Dossett
(© Tricia Baron)

Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), and choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse).

2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 51
Erika Henningsen, Jonathan Groff, and Gracie Lawrence
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 18
Lance Roberts
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 23 TheaterMania Just in Time Opening Night Cast 26
Joe Barbara
(© Tricia Baron)

