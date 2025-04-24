Photos: Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence Open Just in Time on Broadway

The new musical is about the life of singer Bobby Darin.

The new Broadway musical Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the Circle in the Square Theatre is transformed into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Groff is joined by Erika Henningsen as Sandra Dee, Gracie Lawrence as Connie Francis, Tony winner Michele Pawk, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Crnish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Tamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

The creative team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), and Peter Hylenski (sound).

Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), and choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse).