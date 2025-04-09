TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photos: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and a Starry Cast Open in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

The revue, which paid tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

April 9, 2025

2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 39
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga (center) with the cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
(© Tricia Baron)

Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and a cast of Broadway and West End stars took the stage at the opening of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on April 8 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 9
Beth Leavel and Kyle Selig
(© Tricia Baron)

Peters and Salonga were joined by a cast that included Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Beth Leavel, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood, along with Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.

2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 21
Kyle Selig and Maria Wirries
(© Tricia Baron)

Produced and devised by Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is a revue of the late composer’s songs. It debuted at London’s Gielgud Theatre last year, where our reviewer called it a “major production.”

2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 3
Bernadette Peters, Jacob Dickey, and Lea Salonga
(© Tricia Baron)

The show features set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter. The production stage manager is David Lober.

2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 8
Bonnie Langford and Gavin Lee
(© Tricia Baron)

Matthew Bourne directs with Julia McKenzie. Choreography is by Stephen Mear. Musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo and Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, and the conductor is Annbritt duChateau.

2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 5
Jason Pennycooke and Kate Jennings Grant
(© Tricia Baron)
Prior to its New York run, the production played an engagement at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, February 8-March 9, with the same company.
2025 04 08 TheaterMania Old Friends Opening Curtain Call 34
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga
(© Tricia Baron)

