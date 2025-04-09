Photos: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and a Starry Cast Open in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

The revue, which paid tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim, opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and a cast of Broadway and West End stars took the stage at the opening of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on April 8 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Peters and Salonga were joined by a cast that included Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Beth Leavel, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood, along with Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.

Produced and devised by Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is a revue of the late composer’s songs. It debuted at London’s Gielgud Theatre last year, where our reviewer called it a “major production.”

The show features set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter. The production stage manager is David Lober.

Matthew Bourne directs with Julia McKenzie. Choreography is by Stephen Mear. Musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo and Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, and the conductor is Annbritt duChateau.