Penn & Teller Present Street Magicians Brynolf & Ljung in Stalker

Magicians Penn & Teller will produce Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, a 90-minute magic show that combines street magic, illusions, and physical mentalism.

Directed by Edward Af Sillén (Eurovision), Stalker starts performances March 18 off-Broadway at New World Stages. Opening night is scheduled for April 1.

Brynolf and Ljung won the silver medal in Comedy Magic at the World Championships of Magic in Beijing in 2009. Brynolf and Ljung stumped Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, which led to them opening for Penn & Teller in Las Vegas in 2011. From 2015-2017, they performed on their TV show Street Magic on Sweden’s largest television network, TV4. They subsequently toured the country with Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers (2016-2017), Cirkeln (2018-2020), and Stalker (2021-2022).

The design team for Stalker includes lighting designer Jamie Roderick and sound designer Drew Levy.