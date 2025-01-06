TheaterMania Logo white orange
Paul Sparks to Replace Brendan Fraser in Samuel D. Hunter's Grangeville

Fraser has departed the production due to unforeseen circumstances.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

January 6, 2025

Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks (Grey House) has joined the cast of Samuel D. Hunter’s Grangeville as Jerry, replacing Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, who has withdrawn unforeseen circumstances. The Signature Theatre production, directed by Jack Seriom, runs February 4–March 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Grangeville also features Tony nominee Brian J. Smith (The Glass Menagerie) as Arnold.

Grangeville marks a return to Signature for Sparks, who has appeared in the company’s productions of Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo and Landscape of the Body by John Guare. He was last seen on a New York theater stage in the 2023 Theatre for a New Audience production of Waiting for Godot.

Taking its title from the remote Idaho town of the same name, Grangeville is about two half-brothers tentatively reconnecting across a void of thousands of miles and oceans of hurt over the care of their ailing mother. The show has scenic design by dots, costumes by Ricky Reynoso, lighting by Stacey DeRosier, sound by Chris Darbassie, and dramaturgy by John Baker.

