Patti LuPone to Release a New Double Album

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes will be released digitally on July 19 and on CD on August 30.

Center Stage Records announced the release of Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, LuPone’s first new studio album since 2006. The Grammy Award winner’s new double album will be available digitally on July 19, and on CD on August 30. The album can be pre-ordered at Amazon and Center Stage Records, and the digital album can be pre-saved here.

With A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner (Company, Gypsy, Evita) performs songs reflecting on her life growing up in America. The songs, including “Some People,” “Alfie,” “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” and “Anything Goes,” range from her youth during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventual success with both career and family.

LuPone and her long-time music director Joseph Thalken on piano, along with Brad Phillips on strings, celebrate through song a career almost six decades in the making. A Life in Notes was conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, and the concert was written by Jeffrey Richman. The studio album is produced by Emmy Award-winner Michael Croiter, and executive produced by LuPone, Van Dean, and Staci Levine.

LuPone returns to Broadway in The Roommate this fall and will co-star in the new Marvel series Agatha All Along.