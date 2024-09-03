Patti LuPone Reveals Her "Second Choice" Casting in The Roommate

Perhaps taking a page from Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone sat down for a joint interview with Seth Doane of CBS Sunday Morning to talk about their starring roles in Jen Silverman’s comedy The Roommate, which just began previews at the Booth Theatre and promises to be the first big Broadway opening of the fall season. Possessing all the warmth and bracing energy of an ISIS hostage video, the interview contains a few surprise revelations — including the fact that LuPone was not the first choice for the part (fast-forward to 3:15 to find out who was). “I’m really glad it’s Patti,” Farrow deadpans, clearly desperate for the moment to pass. If this interview is any indication of their onstage chemistry, I cannot wait to see the show.