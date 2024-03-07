Patrick Page’s All The Devils Are Here Will Begin Special Engagements Nationwide

Producer Mara Isaacs announced that All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page (Hadestown) and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will embark on select city engagements throughout the country beginning this fall at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. Performances will run October 12 – November 17.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is currently running at the DR2 in New York through March 31. After its two extensions, this production will become one of the longest running Shakespearean performances in New York history, surpassing Richard Burton’s record-breaking run as Hamlet on Broadway in 1964.

The design team includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and sound designer Darron L West.