Pasadena Playhouse Announces Initial Casting for Jelly’s Last Jam

Danny Feldman, producing artistic director of Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, announces casting for its new production of Jelly’s Last Jam.

The Tony Award-winning musical features a book by George C. Wolfe, music by Jelly Roll Morton, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead with musical adaptation and additional music composed by Luther Henderson. The production, which is not the same production seen at New York City Center in February, will be directed by Kent Gash, with music direction by Darryl Archibald and choreography by Dell Howlett. The show will run May 29-June 23.

The cast of Jelly’s Last Jam is led by John Clarence Stewart (P-Valley, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Jelly Roll Morton, Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as Chimney Man, and Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical) as Anita. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes scenic designer Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume designer Samantha Jones, lighting designer Rui Rita, and sound designers Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown.

The show follows legendary musician Jelly Roll Morton’s from the back alleys of New Orleans to the sparkling stages of New York, as his journey unfolds in a display of song, dance, and music.