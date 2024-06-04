Out of the Box Theatrics Announces Cast and Creative Team for Inspired by True Events

Out of the Box Theatrics announced the cast and creative team for the company’s world premiere production of Inspired by True Events, a new play by actor and writer Ryan Spahn (American Horror Story).

Inspired by True Events, developed by Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar) and directed by Knud Adams (Primary Trust), will play July 10-28 at the former New Ohio Theatre.

The production will star Jack DiFalco (Torch Song) as Colin, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Lou Liberatore (Burn This) as Robert, Mallory Portnoy (Maestro) as Eileen, and Dana Scurlock (Abduction) as Mary.

Inspired by True Events is set in the green room of a community theater in Rochester and will be staged in the green room of 154 Christopher Street for an intimate audience of 40 theatergoers per performance. In the play, the Uptown Players are getting ready to play to a full house after opening to rave reviews the night before when their star actor arrives in a dangerously unhinged state.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Lindsay Fuori, costume designer Siena Zoë Allen, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Peter Mills Weiss, and props designer Sean Frank.