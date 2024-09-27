Vanya, Simon Stephens’s solo adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, is coming to the Lucilel Lortel Theatre off-Broadway with original star Andrew Scott reprising his West End performance. Previews begin March 11, 2025, with opening night set for March 18. The run will be eight weeks long.

Scott, Stephens, director Sam Yates, and designer Rosanna Vize are cocreators of the piece, which ran at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London in the fall of 2023. The production sees Scott take on all the roles in the classic across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton.

The creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, and costume designer Natalie Pryce.

According to production notes, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production “explores the kaleidoscope of human emotions, harnessing the power of the intimate bond between actor and audience to delve deeper into the human psyche.”

Scott made his Broadway debut in 2006 in David Hare’s The Vertical Hour.