Olivia Washington and Tramell Tillman to Lead the Cast of Wine in the Wilderness at CSC

Classic Stage Company (CSC) has announced initial casting for Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress (Trouble in Mind). Directed by Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple) in her New York directorial debut, the play will star Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo). Wine in the Wilderness runs March 6-April 13, with an opening night set for March 24, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Harlem riot on a hot summer night, Wine in the Wilderness is a rarely seen play from Childress. Fortune has smiled on artist Bill Jameson — his friends just introduced him to a model for the final piece of his triptych on Black womanhood. But this woman, Tomorrow Marie, is no mere muse, and she’s about to give Bill much more than he bargained for.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.