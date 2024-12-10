Off-Broadway Engagement of Teeth Sets Closing Date

The off-Broadway run of Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson’s Teeth will end at New World Stages on January 5. It will have played 12 previews and 78 regular performances.

Featuring a book and music by Jacobs, book and lyrics by Jackson, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, the musical adaption of Mitchell Lichtenstein’s 2007 horror-comedy film spins a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time, as Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls, discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Sarah Benson directs.

Teeth originated earlier this year at Playwrights Horizons, where it played a sold-out run. The current company is led by Alyse Alan Louis, Andy Karl, Jason Gotay, Will Connolly, and Jared Loftin, alongside Courtney Bassett, Jenna Rose Husli, Micaela Lamas, Madison McBride, Sydney Parra, and Wren Rivera. The understudies are Julia Bain, Sean Doherty, Michael Doliner, Kyra Kennedy, Claire Kwon and James D. Sasser.

Teeth was the recipient of four Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, two Drama League Award nominations, four Drama Desk Award nominations, and four Lucille Lortel Awards.