NYTW to Present World Premiere of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [Redux]

The show was streamed in the early days of the pandemic and has been reconceived as an in-person theatrical experience.

New York Theatre Workshop, in association with Lucille Lortel Theatre, will present the Sinking Ship and Theater in Quarantine world premiere production of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] in partnership with the 2025 Under The Radar Festival.

Created by director Jonathan Levin (A Hunger Artist), playwright Josh Luxenberg (The Dial), and performer Joshua William Gelb (A Hunger Artist), this New York Times Critic’s Pick streaming production from the early days of the pandemic theater shutdown has been rewritten, expanded, and reconceived as an in-person theatrical experience. The show will run January 4-26 at New York Theatre Workshop’s Fourth Street Theatre, with an opening set for January 7.

Based on the story by Stanislaw Lem, The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy [redux] is about space traveler Egon Tichy, trapped in a time loop, facing his own worst enemy: himself. And he’s multiplying. In this fusion of live performance and digital sleight-of-hand, a single performer builds a cinematic sci-fi comedy in real time, transforming an 8’ x 4’ white box into a cosmic madhouse.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Peiyi Wong, lighting designer Marika Kent, video designer Jesse Garrison, original music and sound designer M. Florian Staab, and props designer Jonathan Levin.