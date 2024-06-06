North American Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire Recoups

The North American tour has recouped its $5 million investment after 29 weeks on the road.

The producers of Mrs. Doubtfire have announced that the North American tour has recouped its $5 million investment after 29 weeks on the road.

The touring production launched in Buffalo, NY at Shea’s Theatre on September 24th, 2023 and is currently booked through November with upcoming engagements in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The current North American tour is led by two-time Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Chaplin) as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, and Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard. Rounding out the principal cast are Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayem, Leo Roberts as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Sam Bird and Axel Bernard Rimmele as Christopher Hillard, and Emerson Mae Chan and Charlotte Sydney Harrington as Natalie Hillard.

The cast also includes David Hibbard, Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Jodi Kimura, Ian Liberto, Marquez Linder, Naderah Munajj, JP Qualters, Alex Ringler, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.

Along with McClure, Kaburick, Hibbard, and Kimura were also members of the Broadway company.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the musical based on the 1993 film features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. After out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in the lives of his kids. The musical played two short runs on Broadway pre- and- post-Covid shutdown, and is currently running in London’s West End.

The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer, Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designers Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy, and hair and wig designer David Brian Brown.

