Nine Broadway Theaters Will Dim Marquee Lights for Hinton Battle

The marquees of nine Broadway theaters will dim on March 12 at 6:4pm in memory of three-time Tony winner Hinton Battle, who died on January 30 at the age of 67.

Determined by the Broadway League’s Committee of Theatre Owners in consultation with Battle’s family, the theaters that will shut their lights are the Shubert, Marquis, St. James, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Circle in the Square, Hayes, Beaumont, and Haimes.

Battle appeared in Chicago at the Shubert Theatre; none of the other venues are significant in his Broadway acting career. He earned Tony Awards for his performances in Miss Saigon (1991), The Tap Dance Kid (1984), and Sophisticated Ladies (1981). He also appeared in The Wiz, Dancin‘, and Dreamgirls.