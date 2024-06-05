Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater’s Edge of the World to Have One-Night-Only Concert

Classic Stage Company has announced a one-night-only concert presentation of Edge of the World, a new musical with a book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire (Glory Days, Space Dogs) and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, CSC’s Assassins). Edge of the World, which launches CSC’s Old Friends, New Classics series, offering company-affiliated artists an opportunity to present their latest material, will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Tuesday, July 16.

The cast of Edge of the World will include Slater as Ben, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Henry, and Lilli Cooper (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) as Kath.

When young Ben and his father Henry move to a geological research outpost in rural Alaska, the only other person for hundreds of miles is a fellow researcher named Kath. Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings, but as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation, the line between lie and reality begins to blur.

