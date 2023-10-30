New Musical Lempicka Announces Broadway Premiere in March 2024

Rachel Chavkin directs the show, which is written by Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould.

Lempicka, a new musical based on the life of painter Tamara de Lempicka, will make its Broadway debut beginning March 19 at the Longacre Theatre. Opening night is set for April 14.

Featuring book, lyrics, and concept by Carson Kreitzer, and book and music by Matt Gould, Lempicka is directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. It premiered in 2018 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and ran in 2022 at La Jolla Playhouse. Eden Espinosa, who originated the title role out of town, will star in the Broadway production, with full casting to be announced in the coming months.

Set amid the Russian Revolution, Lempicka picks up as the title painter, her aristocratic husband, and their daughter flee to Paris. There, she finds a new muse in a prostitute named Rafaela, and Tamara must choose between her old life and a new one filled with possibility and passion.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).