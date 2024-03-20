New Group’s Seven Year Disappear to Live-Stream Final Performances

The New Group and nonprofit the League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) are partnering to live-stream the final four performances of the world premiere production of The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan Seavey (Homos, or Everyone in America), directed by Scott Elliott and featuring Emmy and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, Sex and the City) and Taylor Trensch (Camelot, Hello, Dolly!). Live-stream performances will be Friday, March 29, at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 30, at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday, March 31, at 2pm. The show is currently running through March 31 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The play is about Naphtali (Trensch) and his world-famous performance-artist mother (Nixon), who disappeared suddenly seven years ago. When she returns with few answers and a major request, Naphtali is forced to confront what he’s spent years trying to forget.

Live stream tickets are $69 and are available at lolst.org.

This production includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen, projection design by John Narun, and fight and intimacy direction by UnkleDave’s Fight-House. The dialect coach is Deborah Hecht.