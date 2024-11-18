NAATCO Announces Casting for All-Femme, All-Asian American Modern Verse Cymbeline

NAATCO, the National Asian American Theatre Company, has announced the all-femme, all-Asian American cast and design team for the world premiere of Andrea Thome’s modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, presented in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Thome’s translation, commissioned by Play On Shakespeare, brings the play’s language into the present. The show runs January 17, 2025-February 15, 2025, with an official opening night on January 23, at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

One of Shakespeare’s final plays, Cymbeline is about the British king Cymbeline and his daughter, Imogen, and is a story of deceit and jealousy. Stephen Brown-Fried (NAATCO’s Awake and Sing!) directs a cast lead by Amy Hill (All-American Girl, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) in the title role. She will be joined by Purva Bedi (Dance Nation), Annie Fang (Shhhh), Anna Ishida (NAATCO’s Henry VI), Narea Kang, Jennifer Lim (Chinglish), KK Moggie, Maria-Christina Oliveras (Here Lies Love), Julyana Soelistyo (Golden Child), Sarah Suzuki, and Jeena Yi (Network).

The production will have scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Yiyuan Li, and sound design by Caroline Eng.