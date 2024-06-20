MTC Announces New Plays by Dominique Morisseau, Rajiv Joseph, and Joshua Harmon

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced three Off-Broadway productions for the upcoming 2024-25 season, with two productions taking place at New York City Center and a co-production at Signature Theatre.

In the fall at the Pershing Square Signature Center, Signature Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club will present Dominique Morisseau’s world premiere play Bad Kreyol, about interrogating cultural identity and global impact. Simone, first-generation Haitian American, and her cousin Gigi, Haitian-born and raised, reunite to honor their grandmother’s dying wish for them to reconnect.

Performances for the world premiere of Dakar 2000 by Rajiv Joseph will take place in the winter of 2025 at New York City Center – Stage I. In this thriller commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club, an idealistic Peace Corps volunteer survives a mysterious car accident in Senegal on the eve of Y2K. An imposing State Department operative arrives at his hospital where she immediately takes command of the situation and his safety. Though they couldn’t be more different, they form an unlikely relationship.