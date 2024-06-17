More Stage Stars Join the Cast of The Gilded Age

Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark will all be featured in season three of the HBO historical drama.

HBO and Universal Television have announced casting details for the upcoming season of The Gilded Age, the historical drama series by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) set in 19th-century New York. While no premiere date has been announced, production is set to begin this summer.

Tony winner Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew) will join the cast as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a Newport patrician who traces her ancestry back to the American Revolution. Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will play her husband, Frederick Kirkland, and Jordan Donica, who wowed Broadway audiences last season in the revival of Camelot, will play her son, Dr. William Kirkland.

Tony winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo) will play Joan Carlton, a daughter of old money who finds herself in “a complicated and insulting situation,” according to an official press release.

Bernie Telsey and Adam Caldwell from the Telsey Office are responsible for the casting.

