Michael Cerveris to Star in Tammy Faye on Broadway

Cerveris joins the previously announced Christian Borle and Katie Brayben in the anticipated transfer.

Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris will star as Jerry Falwell in the anticipated Broadway transfer of Tammy Faye. The musical will be the first full production to play the Palace Theatre in New York following its renovation. Previews will begin on October 19 in advance of a November 14 opening.

Cerveris joins the previously announced Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben and Tony Award winner Christian Borle, who will play Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker in the new musical, which transfers from London’s Almeida Theatre.

Tammy Faye has a score by legendary musicians Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations/arrangements/additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video).

Of the London production, our critic called it “a holy hoot.”