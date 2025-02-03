TheaterMania Logo white orange
Maybe Happy Ending Announces Understudy Schedule

Understudies will perform at select performances in February and March.

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

February 3, 2025

Helen J Shen and Darren Criss (© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Helen J Shen and Darren Criss
(© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The new Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending, currently playing at the Belasco Theatre, announced that its understudies will perform at select performances this winter while the show’s leads Darren Criss and Helen J Shen are each out separately for a limited number of shows.

Hannah Kevitt will play the role of Claire, usually performed by Shen, from February 18-23 and Steven Huynh and Christopher James Tamayo will play the role of Oliver, usually performed by Criss, for performances between March 22-29.

Claire Kwon (Almost Famous) recently joined the company as a Claire understudy. In addition to Criss and Shen, the show stars Dez Duron and Marcus Choi. In addition to Huynh, Kevitt, Tamayo, and Kwon, the cast also includes Daniel May as an understudy.

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, the musical stars Criss and Shen as a pair of retired service robots who embark on a cross-country trip and fall in love. Directed by Michael Arden, the show has music direction by John Yun, music supervision by Deborah Abramson, sets and video design by Dane Laffrey, video design by George Reeve, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ben Stanton, and sound by Peter Hylenski.

