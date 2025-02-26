Maura Tierney and More to Star in Wooster Group's Nayatt School Redux

The Wooster Group has announced casting for its run of Nayatt School Redux at the Performing Garage, March 8-29.

Starring are Ari Fliakos, Andrew Maillet, Michaela Murphy, Suzzy Roche, Scott Shepherd, Maura Tierney, Kate Valk, and Omar Zubair. Elizabeth LeCompte will direct and design the production.

Nayatt School Redux reimagines the 1978 Wooster Group production Nayatt School, created by LaCompte and Spalding Gray. The original featured Gray’s first foray into the monologue form, followed by scenes from T.S. Eliot’s The Cocktail Party. The new version will include archival videos of Gray’s performance, as well as an opening monologue from longtime Wooster Group member Kate Valk, and reenactments of scenes from the original production and The Cocktail Party.

The ensemble also includes Eric Sluyter and Omar Zubair (sound design and original music), David Sexton (lighting design), Ken Kobland (original video and 16mm Nayatt School film), Yudam Hyung Seok Jeon and Andrew Maillet (additional video), Tavish Miller (technical director), Aaron Amodt (production manager), Monika Wunderer (general manager), and Cynthia Hedstrom (producer).