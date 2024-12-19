TheaterMania Logo white orange
Mary Testa and Taylor Trensch Cast in the Lazours' Night Side Songs

The new musical experience from the composers of We Live in Cairo will perform next month.

Zachary Stewart

Zachary Stewart

| Off-Broadway |

December 19, 2024

The company of Night Side Songs attends the first day of rehearsals.
(photo provided by the production)

The full cast has been revealed for Daniel and Patrick Lazour’s Night Side Songs, which will perform at Lincoln Center’s Clark Studio Theater January 14-19 as part of Under the Radar. The show is a co-production of American Repertory Theater and Philadelphia Theatre Company.

Described as “a communal music-theater experience,” Night Side Songs “gives voice to doctors, patients, researchers, and caregivers to meld the realms of the well and the sick.”

The cast includes Jordan Dobson (Hadestown), Brooke Ishibashi (Into the Woods), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Mary Testa (Oklahoma!), and Taylor Trensch (Camelot).

Taibi Magar directs the presentation, which will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Jason A. Goodwin, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound design by Justin Stasiw. Alex Bechtel is the music director and pianist. Elizabeth Emanuel is the production stage manager and Olivia McQuerry is the assistant stage manager.

 

