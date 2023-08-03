Marin Ireland, Erik Lochtefeld, and Zachary James to Lead Spain at Second Stage

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for Spain, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. Performances will begin November 8 ahead of a November 30 opening off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Spain is described as follows: “Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It’s 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.”

The Second Stage cast will feature Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty), Zachary James (The Addams Family), and Erik Lochtefeld (2ST’s Metamorphoses). Two additional roles will be announced in the coming weeks.

The creative team includes scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger.