Marilu Henner, Marsha Mason, and More to Join Cast of Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband

Benja K Thomas and Julia Sweeney will also join the cast.

New casting has been announced for Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband, directed by Randal Myler and currently running off-Broadway at MMAC Theater.

Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), Carolyn McCormick (Open House), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin) will be in the cast March 26-April 20. Behar will return to the show for four performances, April 11-13.

The next cast (April 23-May 18) will feature Marilu Henner (Taxi), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), Benja K Thomas (Fat Ham), and Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live).