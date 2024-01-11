Make Me Gorgeous! Extends With Jackie Cox of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe has extended four weeks, through February 25. Starting February 1, Darius Rose, a.k.a. Jackie Cox, a top-5 finalist from RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 12, steps into the solo show. Wade McCollum continues in the role through January 28, before departing the production to appear on Broadway in Water for Elephants. Performances are at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s. Make Me Gorgeous! is written and directed by Donnie, with additional material by McCollum.

Make Me Gorgeous! is adapted from Donnie’s book, Mr. Madam: The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe and tells the true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-century America’s gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life, including a private hairdresser to the stars, the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood, an author, a hustler, a female impersonator, a private in the U.S. Army, a call boy, a Christian missionary, a mortuary cosmetologist, and a newspaper columnist. For the final decade of Marlowe’s life, she transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

The production features scenic design by Walt Spangler, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ien DeNio, costume design by Jeffrey Hinshaw, and props by Brendan McCann.