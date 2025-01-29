TheaterMania Logo white orange
Maddie Corman's Accidentally Brave Coming to HBO and Max

The film has its premiere in February.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

January 29, 2025

Maddie Corman tells her own story in Accidentally Brave, directed by Kristin Hanggi.
(© Jeremy Daniel)

The film version of Maddie Corman‘s acclaimed solo show Accidentally Brave is coming to HBO and Max in February.

The drama will begin streaming on Max on February 1, with a linear television debut on HBO on February 6 at 5:25pm ET.

Written and performed by Corman, Accidentally Brave explores what happened to Corman and her family when her husband, a prolific television director, was arrested and charged with downloading and sharing child pornography. It premiered off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre in 2019.

Directed by Kristin Hanggi and produced by Steven Soderbergh, Accidentally Brave has a set by Jo Winiarski, lighting by Jamie Roderick, sound by Bart Fasbender, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, and music by Clarie Wellin. The film is edited by Sarah Flack; Frederic Fasano is the director of photography.

Tagged in this Story

