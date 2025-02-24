Listen to the First Single From the Maybe Happy Ending Cast Recording

The album will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, March 14.

The original Broadway cast recording of the new musical Maybe Happy Ending will be released on Friday, March 14.

“The Rainy Day We Met,” the first single from the album, is now available to stream or download here.

The full album, produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, and Will Aronson and featuring a score by Will Aronson and Hue Park, will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, March 14, with CD and vinyl editions due later this spring.

Watch a trailer for the album below.

Maybe Happy Ending is currently on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Glee), Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth), Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. The cast also includes Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, and Christopher James Tamayo, who round out the production as the understudies.

The production features direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, video design by George Reeve, music supervision by Deborah Abramson, and music direction by John Yun.

You can pre-order from Ghostlight Records here.